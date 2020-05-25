Ayesha Curry Catches Flak for Flaunting Her Body After Shaming Women

In 2015, Ayesha Curry had a lot to say about women who are not ashamed of showing of their bodies on social media.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days,” she commented, and this stirred heated conversation, with many calling her out for shaming women.

Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Fast-forward to five years later, and the wife of basketball icon Steph Curry has lost of weight and now has shared stunning new photos of herself.

And as expected, folks are calling her a hypocrite.

See the reactions:

Ayesha Curry shamed girls for showing their bodies only for her to do the same thing 💀. Heauxs do stuff like this all the time. Talking shit, jealous because they can’t pull it off. That’s why I’m such an advocate for women doing wtf they want & being confident in who they are. — Diva 💞 (@Addictive_DIVA) May 24, 2020

The obsession with ayesha curry & what she said YEARS ago is so….. weird. Like who cares? She was just probably having a bad day. And ppl built a whole political theory around it. I’m telling you man… ppl on here are not right in the head smh lol — ABM (@imani_yvonne2) May 24, 2020

Ayesha Curry is a cautionary tale about purity culture. All of her missteps – slut shaming others, then losing her self-esteem/identity when she was no longer “pure” are common consequences for daughters raised up/coerced into this. — Hippie-Homegirl (@elyse2190) May 24, 2020

"Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂" – Ayesha Curry https://t.co/z8MCYqjEpV — delu (@yungwifey_) May 24, 2020

I'm happy for Ayesha Curry, the more women realize that being Mary Amaka and Holy Nwenje is not to their benefit because these Niggas go still disrespect you…the better for all of us. Do your thing sis. — Panda (@Rimzzzeee) May 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

