Ayesha Curry Catches Flak for Flaunting Her Body After Shaming Women

In 2015, Ayesha Curry had a lot to say about women who are not ashamed of showing of their bodies on social media.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days,” she commented, and this stirred heated conversation, with many calling her out for shaming women.

Fast-forward to five years later, and the wife of basketball icon Steph Curry has lost of weight and now has shared stunning new photos of herself.

And as expected, folks are calling her a hypocrite.

See the reactions:

