Ayanna Pressley Reveals Her Struggle With Alopecia, Says Keeping a Secret Carried ‘Shame

Ayanna Pressley has shared a powerful video in which she talked about her long, secret battle with alopecia.

In the video published by The Root, the United States Congresswoman said she chose to come out with her story because keeping it a secret was a daunting burden. “I am ready now because I wanna be freed from the secret and the shame that the secret with it,” she said in the moving video.

And this has stirred heartwarming reactions all over the world.

See the video below: