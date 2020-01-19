Ayanna Pressley Reveals Her Struggle With Alopecia, Says Keeping a Secret Carried ‘Shame

Ayanna Pressley has shared a powerful video in which she talked about her long, secret battle with alopecia.
In the video published by The Root, the United States Congresswoman said she chose to come out with her story because keeping it a secret was a daunting burden. “I am ready now because I wanna be freed from the secret and the shame that the secret with it,” she said in the moving video.
And this has stirred heartwarming reactions all over the world.
See the video below:
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _________________ #PressPlay: #Roommates, in a world filled with often unrelatable beauty standards, it can be hard to truly embrace your natural beauty—this is especially difficult when you are a public figure. However, there are those in the public eye who decide to be an example for others regarding their beauty, no matter how personal or painful the experience can be. ________________ Rep. #AyannaPressely is known for her amazing political work, most recently being one of those who championed Donald Trump’s impeachment on the House floor—but her latest headline-making move is inspiring women all over the country. _________________ Ayanna just bravely revealed her struggle with alopecia in a recent sit-down interview that ended with her baring her bald head for the very first time. As soon as the video was released, Ayanna was praised for shedding light on her journey and giving others a voice who may be suffering in silence. We think she looks absolutely stunning and like a true definition of #BlackGirlMagic! 🎥: (@the.root)