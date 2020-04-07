AY Makun to Folks Criticising Funke Akindele: ‘Do the Same With Your Oppressors’

AY Makun has taken to his social media to declare his support for Funke Akindele, and he has some words for folks who are in support of the actress’s arrest.

Recall that Akindele was arrested for throwing a party in their estate at time the government declared a lock down to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Yesterday, she and her husband JJC were arrested, fined and then sentenced to community service–a judgement which many Nigerians praised.

And AY Makun is not happy with this.

“Yes! Nobody is above the law. But I wish those of you who called out Funke Akindele can do same with your countless oppressors in government,” he said in his rant.

And he said a lot more. See his post below: 

