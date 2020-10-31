AY Makun Says His Disappointment in Nigerian Leaders is Magnified Whenever He Travels Abroad

AY Makun has lamented how his disappointment in Nigerian leaders is Magnified whenever he travels out of the country.

The comedian and father of one revealed this in an Instagram post on Friday, October 30, 2020.

AY Makun who is currently in Dubai at the moment, disclosed that that the actions of some ‘senseless leaders’ who believe stashing looted funds stolen from Nigeria in other countries, leaves much to be desired.

He wrote that he wished the development enjoyed by other countries would serve as an inspiration for leaders to build a better Nigeria.

*Beyond the stealings, how I wish that the development here could inspire them to build us a better Nigeria. #NewNigeria”, he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

