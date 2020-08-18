AY Makun Heaps Praises on #BBNaija Kiddwaya: “He’s Looking Like a Gentleman”

AY Makun has amazing things to say about Kiddwaya!

The comedian took to his Twitter yesterday, after Kiddwaya was declared the winner of the Monday’s HoH challenge at the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality Tv show.

It is worthy to note that many people had dismissed Kiddwaya because of his father’s wealth (he’s the son of the billionaire businessman, Terry Waya); however, his chivalry and loyalty to Erica has won him the hearts of many people. Which is why AY has taken to his Twitter to speak kindly about him.

See his post:

,

