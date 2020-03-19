AY Makun Gifts Cerebral Palsy Activist, Anthony Kupe, a New Car

AY Makun has shared the video of the heartwarming moment when he gave Anthony Kupe a new car.

The comedian shared the post on his Instagram, showing the moment he invited the cerebral palsy activist to his home to receive the car gift.

He explained Kupe’ condition to fans, saying: “Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It’s caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth.”

He added, “We just want to thank God for the life of our SPECIAL friend @kupe9ja who is currently surviving the situation, and also doing everything possible to let the world know that there is ability in disability. As part of his graduation gift/support for his recently launched foundation, here is token from Pals_auto_sales

and my very self. This will be coming with a driver to help him do his running around.”

See the video below: