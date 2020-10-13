AY Makun Denies Facebook Post Against #EndSARS, Reveals He Doesn’t Handle the Page

AY Makun has distanced himself from a Facebook post that spoke against the ongoing protests while making excuses for the actions of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), noting that he didn’t put it up.

The comedian and actor laid heavy curses on himself as he debunked the post, stating that he does not handle the page and the post does not mirror his sentiments in the fight to #EndSARS.

The father one took to his Twitter and Instagram pages to note that he was surprised when his attention was called to the post and anyone who can see, knows that he has been speaking out against the government of the day on the #EndSARS campaign.

