AY Makun Appeases Twitter Folks With Cash Donations After COVID-19 Furor

Ayo Makun has finally appeased the gods.

Recall that the comedian caught a lot of flak after supporting Funke Akindele who was sentenced for breaking the lock down rules in Lagos which had been set to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Well, Ayo has learned his lessons: celebrities will not be allowed to break laws and put the masses in danger, and he has also given out sums to fans, his way of appeasing those who called him out.

See his tweets:

