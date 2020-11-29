AY Makun and Wife, Mabel Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

It’s been twelve years of wedded bliss for AY Makun and his love Mabel and the duo couldn’t be happier.

The couple who have been together for a total of sixteen years, took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their love and the anniversary of their marriage.

AY posted a lovely message, extolling his Mrs as he pointed out that though their life together has not been without challenges, Mabel’s love and strength has been the force propelling him forward.

Mabel Makun on her part also prayed for many more years for herself and her hubby on the occasion of their anniversary.

