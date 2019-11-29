AY Makun and Wife Mabel Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary in Style

Congratulations to AY Makun and his wife Mabel Makun!

The couple are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary together, and have taken to their social media to share exciting new photos.

“You have been my beloved friend and sister in the last 16 years, my lovely wife, soulmate and mother in the last 11 years. So let us continue to grow old together @midas_interiors. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY,” said the comedian in his post.

