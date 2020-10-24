AY Makun Advises Youths to Develop Smarter Responses to Folks Who Have Reached ‘Productive Menopause’

AY Makun is enjoining the youths of this nation to take this time as a period to re-strategise and look for ways to move past the events of the last few weeks.

The comedian took to his social media platforms to share a message with his contemporaries, noting that the #EndSARS protest has yielded both gains and losses.

AY Makun requested that we identify and prioritise our problems even as we seek solutions ahead of the 2023 elections

He did not fail to state however, that the youths need to develop smarter responses to the older generations who have ‘reached productive menopause’.

The time is NOW

