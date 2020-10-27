Awolowo’s statue defaced, glasses removed [Photos]

Yet to be identified hoodlums have gone on rampage in Lagos State, as they reportedly defaced the statue of late Obafemi Awolowo located in Ikeja area of the state.

The hoodlums removed the statue’s iconic glasses amid attack on some of Nigeria’s symbols of history in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Days earlier, the monument of Nnamdi Azikwe was also been attacked by hoodlums in Anambra State.

The Awolowo statue was erected during the administration of former Lagos governor Akinwumi Ambode, in recognition of the late former lawyer, nationalist’s contribution to the old western region and the country’s democracy.

Obafemi Awolowo is one of the founding fathers of Nigeria and a popular political figure in the South Western area of Nigeria.

