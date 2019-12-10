Awojide makes history as first Nigeria honoured as LinkedIn Top Voice

A Senior Lecturer in Strategy at Nottingham Business School, United Kingdom, Dr Dipo Awojide, has been unveiled as a Top 20 LinkedIn Voice for 2019.

Awojide, who is the founder of ‘Been There Done That’ Hub and BTDT Home Tutors, is the first Nigerian to be included on the LinkedIn Honourees list.

The LinkedIn annual top voices list highlights professionals in a variety of industries who are building communities and starting thoughtful conversations on LinkedIn through their articles, posts and comments.

Awojide obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Abuja, a master’s degree in International Business with distinction from Coventry University, UK and a PhD in Strategic Management from Loughborough University also in the UK.

He has worked in the banking and financial services sector and as a researcher in the Human Resources Department at Brush Turbogenerators.

A renowned career and personal development coach, he shares personal and professional development content to help young professionals become more proactive, reflective and to advance their careers.

Awojide in an emailed statement on Monday said he has been active all through the years speaking at events and engaging with students as well as decision-makers.

The statement said,

“He was invited by the Kenyan High Commission and the Ministry of Education in Kenya to engage over 300 Kenyan students on how to create a university exit strategy.

“He has also been invited by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the African Development Bank to make presentations about human capital development, job creation and youth development.”

Awojide is a Member of the Africa Academy of Management, British Academy of Management and an Associate Member of the Chartered Management Institute, UK.