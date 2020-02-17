Aviation pastor: Nigerian man filmed preaching on a plane [Video]

It’s no longer news that Nigerians are very religious. As a matter of fact, many have averred that Nigerians are religious to a fault.

Now, if you have a problem with that position, you may wanna think again after a new video clip making the rounds on social media.

A twitter user shared a stunning clip of a Nigerian ‘pastor’ preaching on a plane during flight. Yes, preaching on a plane!

Evangelism has been taken beyond the streets and commercial buses – which we have become accustomed to – and preachers now share the good news inside the plane.

Victor Ehikhamenor shared the clip on his verified Twitter page, saying:

“If you think you can skip church just because you nor dey naija and you dey for inside plane, you never ready. Welcome to a full service by a Nigerian “aviation pastor”. It is well!”

If you think you can skip church just because you nor dey naija and you dey for inside plane, you never ready. Welcome to a full service by a Nigerian “aviation pastor”. It is well! pic.twitter.com/7Tl0JDbeLB — victor ehikhamenor (@victorsozaboy) February 16, 2020

It is well indeed.