‘Avengers: Endgame’ Set to Rake in $2 Billion Worldwide in Just Two Weeks

“Avengers: Endgame” is raking in all the big bucks this season.

Variety reports that Endgame has already shattered several records and it’s only in its second weekend, and it is on track to rake in $2 billion globally by the end of the weekend.

Recall that the film s already made $515 million in the United States alone, and is expected to reign supreme at the box office, bringing in an additional $145 million.

And this makes Endgame the fifth-highest grossing worldwide film of all time, as it has currently amassed $1.915 billion. Plus with all the success at home in the U.S. and abroad, it is predicted to take the third spot on the list this weekend, beating it’s big brother, Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 Billion).

Soon, it may face-off Titanic‘s $2.187 billion global gross and Avatar’s ($2.788 billion).

We can’t wait to see how this pans out!