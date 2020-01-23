‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Among Advanced Imaging Society Award Winners

‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Frozen 2’are among some of the film which were honoured at this year’s edition of the the Advanced Imaging Society Awards event for their exceptional deliveries.

Per THR, a special Lumiere Award was presented to The Dawns Here Are Quiet and the creative team at Shanghai Media Group and The National Center for Performing Arts in China for their pioneering 8K cinema production. Also, the Society’s Sir Charles Wheatstone Award was bestowed on Unity Technologies.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Immersive Audio (theatrical): Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

Best Immersive Audio (episodic): Carnival Row (Amazon)

Best Use of VR in Musical Experience: Surviving Said the Prophet

Best VR Education/Museum Experience: Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb

Best VR Entertainment Experience: How To Train Your Dragon (Dreamworks)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (live action): Alita: Battle Angel (Fox)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (animated): Frozen 2 (Disney)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (episodic): Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (legacy): The Wizard of Oz (Warner Bros.)

Best Location Based Entertainment: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Best 8K Production: The Dawns Here Are Quiet

Best Use of AR in Live Broadcast: Madonna/Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards 2019

Best Use of AR in Musical Experience: Grease AR

Best Use of VR for Merchandising and/or Retail: VR Merchandising

Best Documentary: Save This Rhino (National Geographic)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Music Themed Motion Picture: Rocketman (Paramount)

Best Original Song: Frozen 2, “Into The Unknown” (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film (animated): Frozen 2 (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film (live-action): Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

Best Musical Scene or Sequence: Aladdin, “Friend Like Me” (Disney)