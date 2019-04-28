‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Beaten Man Outside Hong Kong Movie Theater Over Spoilers

Movies

Avengers: Endgame finally made its global release, and overexcited fans are getting beat up for it.

According to AsiaOne, a man was beaten in front of a Causeway Bay theater after he began yelling details about the movie. Apparently, after the man, who was not identified, finished watching the film, he spoiled it for fans, which led to a group pummeling him for doing so.

And this comes mere days after the Russo brothers, who directed the film, pleaded with fans to not ruin the excitement for those who have yet to see the conclusion to the epic saga.

Also, rapper Wale took to his Twitter to post a plea.

Will folks adhere? We beg!

