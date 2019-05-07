“Avengers: Endgame” Becomes the Second Highest Grossing Film of All Time

THR is reporting that Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest-grossing film of all time with $2.189 billion.

According to the media house, it has surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), which earned an approx $2.187 billion. And Endgame achieved the remarkable feat after collecting another $145.8 million domestically and $282.2 million overseas in its second weekend.

At the moment, the top-grossing film of all time is Cameron’s Avatar (2009), with $2.8 billion at the global box office. Endgame has hit the $620 million mark in North America, becoming the ninth all-time highest earner. And overseas, it is now the second-highest-grossing release of all time with $1.57 billion at the international box office, second only to Avatar ($2 billion).

The film raked in most of that money from China ($575.8 million), the U.K. ($89.9 million), Korea ($82.1 million),  Mexico ($61.6 million) and Brazil ($56.3 million).

