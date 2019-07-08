Avala and Isilomo Have Been Evicted From the Big Brother Naija House

So Avala and Isilomo have been sent out of the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

The reality TV stars were kicked off the show last night after the result of the challenge they participated in was announced.

Before this, six housemates were up for eviction. Avala, Gedoni, Kafhi, Isilomo, Omashola, and Ike. And after a marble challenge initiated by Big Brother, it was reported that Isilomo earned two points, Khafi scored four, Avala bagged three, while Gedoni got the highest score of five.

And so, the lowest scorers–Avala and Isilomo–were asked to leave the house, making them the first housemates to be evicted this season.

Check out the tweet below:

Isilomo – 2

Khafi – 4

Avala -3

Gedoni – 5

It's the end of the road for these two.#BBNaija https://t.co/Y9n5xslBmT pic.twitter.com/oah52HPG8O — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 7, 2019