Ava DuVernay to Receive Television Showman of the Year Award

Congratulations to Ava DuVernay!

THR is reporting the award-winning director, writer and producer is set to receive the Television Showman of the Year at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards in 2020.

Per the outlet, the When They See Us director will be presented the award at the ceremony to be held in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s luncheon, celebrating excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs.

She is being awarded because she is “the talented force behind some of the most acclaimed works in television and film. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, Ava was an entertainment publicist for 12 years with her own firm,” said Publicists Awards co-chair Sheryl Main. “She appreciates the importance of creative strategic marketing campaigns and supports the roles of publicists in making a movie. We are proud to honor Ava, her expanding career and growing body of work.”

And DuVernay said: “This honor means something very special to me. It comes from a tribe of professionals that I was proud to call myself a part of for over a decade. I’m more thrilled to be recognized by the publicist community than I can express.”