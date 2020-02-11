Ava DuVernay to Direct New Nipsey Hussle Documentary for Netflix

THR is reporting that sources close to Ava DuVernay have confirmed that she is working on a Nipsey Hussle documentary for which Netflix has won the rights.

Recall that the late Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot in March 2019 in Los Angeles at the age of 33. In addition to his critically acclaimed music, which included the Interscope album Victory Lap, Hussle had become a community activist in his native South Los Angeles and, at the time of his death, had shifted his focus to preventing gang violence.

Apple reportedly had been poised to be in the lead position for the Hussle doc, with other streamers including Amazon also in the mix. But the bid went to Netlfix who reportedly paid less that $20 million for the project.

The late rapper’s family is participating in the doc, which will be produced by DuVernay and Hussle’s Marathon Films.

We cant wait!