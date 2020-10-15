Ava DuVernay to Direct Netflix Adaptation Of Isabel Wilkerson’s Book

Deadline has confirmed that Ava DuVernay helm the production of her first feature film for Netflix, “an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s NYT bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

Per the outlet, Caste “examines the unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations.”

And this project will be produced by DuVernay, Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes via Array Filmworks.

We can’t wait!

