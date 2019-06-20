Ava DuVernay Slams Trump’s Comments About the Central Park Five

Ava DuVernay has some words for Donald Trump who refuses to admit he was wrong about the Central Park Jogger case.

In 1989, Trump took out full-page newspaper ads calling for the execution of the Central Park Five—the group of black and brown teenagers who were wrongly convicted of rape and assault. The suspects—Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana Jr., and Korey Wise—were finally exonerated in 2002, when DNA evidence linked the crime to a serial rapist. Though the men eventually received a $41 million settlement for the wrongful convictions, Trump has yet to issue an apology.

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us depicting the case has since stirred heated conversations about racism in America, and Trump has doubled down on his controversial stance, suggesting the five men were not innocent.

“Why do you bring that question up now?” Trump asked a reporter, when questioned about the case. “It’s an interesting time to bring it up. You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So, we’ll leave it at that.”

And DuVernay isn’t shocked by the president’s comments.

“It’s expected,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “There’s nothing he says or does in relation to this case or the lives of black people or people of color that has any weight to it. It’s not our reality, there’s no truth to it. I wish I had a more juicy sound bite, but I don’t care.”