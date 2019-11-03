Ava DuVernay Recieves Voice of Influence Award at PEN America’s LitFest Gala

Congratulations to Ava DuVernay!

The filmmaker accepted the Voice of Influence Award at PEN America’s LitFest Gala Friday night, THR is reporting.

The outlet further added that PEN America champions freedom of expression through the literary arts and honored DuVernay for her efforts to amplify underrepresented voices through her work.

And during her acceptance speech, DuVernay spoke about being an artist and an activist. “To me, they’re one and the same,” she said. “To be an artist, you must imagine and create and world build. To be an activist you must do the same, because an activist must imagine a world that isn’t there and make it so. Activism is art, and art is activism.”

She continued, “To write, to create, to hold space, to represent, and to establish representation for others…to do these things, especially at this time, is a radical act.

The 29th annual LitFest Gala also honored journalist Julie K. Brown, songwriter Diane Warren, media law attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr., the writers of Netflix’s Unbelievable, and the screenwriters of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.