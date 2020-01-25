Ava DuVernay Receives the Humanitas Voice for Change Award

Congratulations to Ava DuVernay!

The filmmaker was honoured at this year’s Humanitas Prizes Awards–a ceremony which recognises writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding in the human family.

Ava DuVernay received the Humanitas Voice for Change Award, which honors an individual in the film and television industry who makes high-level, sometimes challenging choices to create positive systemic change. She also was a winner tonight in the new Limited Series category for Netflix’s When They See Us.

Check out the full list of winners for this year’s awards here.