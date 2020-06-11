Ava DuVernay & More Elected To Motion Picture Academy Board Of Governors

Congratulations to Ava DuVernay!

The filmmaker is one of those who have now been elected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board Of Governors.

According to Variety, Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg is among the 10 governors returning to the board for a new three-year term, while Ava DuVernay is one of the six elected for the first time.

Duvernay is joined by Lynette Howell Taylor, Debra Zane, Stephen Rivkin, Linda Flowers and Rob Bredow. And AMPAS reports that the results of this election means the number of female board members has increased from 25 to 26 and people of color from 11 to 12, including the three Governors-at-Large.

For a full list of 2019-20 Academy governors, click here.

Variety adds:

The Academy’s board is expected to meet Thursday via video conference and will be looking at possible major changes for the 2021 Oscar show. It is widely expected that the current February 28 date will be pushed into March or possibly April due to industry-wide problems posed by the pandemic. Last month, the Academy Board announced major temporary changes in eligibility for the 2020 calendar year including allowing streamers and VOD to compete without the usual seven-day qualifying run due to theaters being closed.

