Ava DuVernay has a heart of gold.

THR is reporting that the filmmaker’s non-profit foundation ARRAY Alliance on Tuesday launched a $250,000 fund to provide grants for creators and organisations telling stories of underrepresented communities, especially those impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Per the outlet, the ARRAY Grants will be given to organisations such as independently owned film festivals and screening series that have come under challenges from the shutdowns caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Said ARRAY Alliance executive director Regina Miller said in a statement:

“Establishing ARRAY Grants furthers ARRAY’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices. In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.”

Grants of $10,000 have been given to the following 14 honourees centreed on telling stories from female and minority communities: