Ava DuVernay Gives Her Custom Red Gown to Health Care Worker

Ava DuVernay has a heart of gold.
The filmmaker famously attended the Oct. 5 opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, dressed in a custom hi-lo red gown from Toronto-based label Greta Constantine. When the images of her in the dress was shared on social media, a fan, Ciara Hester, who is a health care worker in North Carolina, tweeted that she liked the gown.
“OMG @ava I need this dress for the Marine Corp. Ball,” Hester tweeted with the hashtags #SheWoreItBest #ShowStopper. DuVernay was there to field Hester’s request. “Send me your address,” DuVernay replied. “My DMs are open to you. xo.”
And she got the dress!
Speaking with Rambling Reporter, Hester said:
“I saw her in this dress and I honestly wasn’t sure who she was at first,. So, I looked her up and I was like, I just kind of wanted to compliment her on it. I never thought in a million years that she’d even see the tweet.
I looked at [the response] and was like, this is not real.”
Ava also tweeted her compliments back to Hester after seeing a photo of her and her husband at the big event: “You wore it well. Hope you had a night as lovely as you.”
Fashion, at its core, has the power to bring us together far better than it can ever divide. Perennial #gretagirl @ava, after wearing her custom Greta Constantine poppy hi-lo gown to the launch of Tyler Perry Studios, received a kind tweet from North Carolina native @_breakingcycles_ as the woman pondered what to wear to a gala of her own. DuVernay took note and mailed the gown after receiving her address via DM. Here, Hester proudly wears the garment to the Marine Corp Ball in Myrtle Beach. And to think that a piece of fabric, some stitches, and kindness was all it took.