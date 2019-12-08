Ava DuVernay Gives Her Custom Red Gown to Health Care Worker

Ava DuVernay has a heart of gold.

The filmmaker famously attended the Oct. 5 opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, dressed in a custom hi-lo red gown from Toronto-based label Greta Constantine. When the images of her in the dress was shared on social media, a fan, Ciara Hester, who is a health care worker in North Carolina, tweeted that she liked the gown.

“OMG @ava I need this dress for the Marine Corp. Ball,” Hester tweeted with the hashtags #SheWoreItBest #ShowStopper. DuVernay was there to field Hester’s request. “Send me your address,” DuVernay replied. “My DMs are open to you. xo.”

And she got the dress!

Speaking with Rambling Reporter, Hester said:

“I saw her in this dress and I honestly wasn’t sure who she was at first,. So, I looked her up and I was like, I just kind of wanted to compliment her on it. I never thought in a million years that she’d even see the tweet.

I looked at [the response] and was like, this is not real.”

Ava also tweeted her compliments back to Hester after seeing a photo of her and her husband at the big event: “You wore it well. Hope you had a night as lovely as you.”

Check her out below: