Ava DuVernay Celebrates After ‘When They See Us’ Nabs 16 Emmy Noms

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Ava DuVernay Celebrates After ‘When They See Us’ Nabs 16 Emmy Noms

Congratulations to Ava DuVernay and the Exonerated 5!

Yesterday, Netflix much-talked-about four-part series, When They See Us, earned the most nominations for the streaming giant with a whopping 16 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Limited Series.

This stirred heartwarming reactions on social media, with the show director, co-writer, and producer Ava DuVernay taking to her Twitter to celebrate and thank the real-life series subjects—Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, who are affectionately dubbed The Exonerated Five.

“Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story,” DuVernay wrote. “Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers.”

DuVernay also picked up writing and directing nominations for the series, while Jharrel Jerome, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Asante Black, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams were among the series stars recognized for their acting performance.

When They See Us, which follows the five Harlem teens who were wrongly convicted first in the media and then twice in the courts for the rape of a jogger in the NYC park. The series was one of the most popular series on the streaming platform, showing up on more than 23 million accounts worldwide

See DuVernay’s tweet below:

Related Posts

Emmy Nominations 2019: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

July 17, 2019

Beyoncé’s Netflix Film ‘Homecoming’ Bags 6 Emmy 2019 Nominations

July 16, 2019

Trailer: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Upcoming Project “A Toast to Life”

July 16, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *