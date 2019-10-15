Ava DuVernay and Netflix Sued Over ‘When They See Us’

John E. Reid and Associates, Inc. reportedly has sued Ava Duvernay and Netflix for defamation over When They See Us.

According to THR, the company was not mentioned whatsoever during the course of the four-part series, however, Reid, as an individual, and a former police officer turned consultant who pioneered an interrogation technique that he’s been teaching since 1974, doesn’t like a reference made to his technique in the film.

Apparently, in the final episode of the series, a discussion ensued between Manhattan assistant D.A. Nancy Ryan and a New York City detective who was involved in eliciting the confessions of the Central Park Five. During this conversation, Ryan’s partner said, “You squeezed statements out of them after 42 hours of questioning and coercing, without food, bathroom breaks, withholding parental supervision. The Reid Technique has been universally rejected. That’s truth to you.”

This is why in his 41-page complaint, Reid objects to the notion that the Reid Technique has been universally rejected. He also doesn’t like the reference to the Reid Technique in the Central Park Jogger case.

“The conduct described is not the Reid Technique,” states the lawsuit, per THR, “The program falsely represents that squeezing and coercing statements from juvenile subjects after long hours of questioning without food, bathroom breaks or parental supervision is synonymous with the Reid Technique.” It is unclear how this lawsuit will turn out, plus a source close to Netflix said the company rejected a demand for edits and a retraction.