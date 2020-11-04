Ava DuVernay on US Presidential Election: “This Moment Is Not An End All Be All”

Ava DuVernay spoke at a Black Lives Matter election day event at Staples Center, where she encouraged attendees to cast their votes in the 2020 election.

“Thank you for holding space for this resistance, for this power, for this voice, for demonstrating who we are, that we can proclaim what we want, that we can exercise rights that are given to us and rights that we take that are not given to us, that we can declare what we want,” said the filmmaker, per THR.

She continued, “This moment is not an end all be all. This vote, this election is not even the half of what is ahead of us and what needs to happen tomorrow and the next day and the next day. But it is a tool, it is a weapon in our arsenal and we are going to fight. We are in a war.”

DuVernay thanked everyone for attending the gathering and emphasized that tomorrow, we will “keep loving each other” and moving forward with goals.

Watch the video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

