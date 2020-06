The cause of death of Josie Harris has been revealed as an accidental overdose.

The autopsy report from the Los Angeles medical examiner showed ‘mixed drug toxicity’ (Fentanyl, Alprazolam).

40-year-old Harris is believed to have accidentally overdosed as there were no signs she intended to commit suicide.

The former girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and mother to three of his children was found dead in her car outside of her home in Valencia, California.

Her death occurred back in March.

