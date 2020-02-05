Author Stephen King quits Facebook

Best-selling novelist Stephen King has quit Facebook, saying he was uncomfortable with the “flood of false information allowed in its political advertising”.

He also said he was not confident the social network was protecting “users’ privacy”.

The American writes made the announcement on Twitter, where he has 5.6 million followers.

Mr King’s tweet added that users could continue to follow him and his dog Molly on Twitter.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

Actor Jim Carrey, who left in 2018, also sold his Facebook stock, citing the fact that the firm had profited from Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Facebook’s decision not to change the way it fact-checked political adverts has proved controversial with many.

It has argued that it is not right for private companies to censor politicians and called for government regulation to deal with the issue.

In a sharp contrast, Twitter announced in October that it would ban all political advertising, with founder Jack Dorsey saying that it was not possible to be working to stop the spread of information while at the same time allowing someone who had paid the platform to “say whatever they want”.

Facebook has said that political adverts are not a major revenue stream for it – less than 0.5% according to founder Mark Zuckerberg.