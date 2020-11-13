Author of Classic Novel, ‘Waiting to Exhale’, Terry McMillan Announces it’s Coming to TV

Terry McMillan the author of ‘Waiting to Exhale’ has announced that the novel turned blockbuster movie is making it way back to the screen, this time as a TV show.

The 1992 best-selling novel has a whole bunch of black and talented creatives working to turn it into a hit show.

Terry McMillan announced this via her Twitter handle on Thursday, tweeting;

“So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. It was produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out.”

From back in 2012, there have been conversations of a sequel to the 1995 film which grossed $82 million at the box office and starred the late Whitney Houston, Loretta Devine, Angela Bassett, and Lela Rochon and others.

In 2015 during n interview with S2S Magazine about the sequel, Terry said,

”I don’t think that’s going to happen. I don’t. As for why it was ‘dead in the water,’ it’s been horrible since Whitney [Houston] passed away for a whole lot of reasons. FOX wanted to basically eliminate that character altogether from the story. How they thought that was going to work, I don’t know.”

The cast of the TV series are yet to be unveiled but who are you hoping to see?

