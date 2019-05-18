Austrian Vice-chancellor Steps Down over Video Scandal

Austrian vice-chancellor and far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache on Saturday resigned after the release of a secret video in which he is seen appearing to offer government contracts in exchange for political support.

Strache said he offered his resignation to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in order to prevent the collapse of the governing coalition between Kurz’s conservative People’s Party and Strache’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe).

“I tendered my resignation as vice-chancellor of Austria to Chancellor Kurz, and he accepted this decision,” a visibly emotional Strache said in a televised statement.

While insisting he did not break any law, Strache however admitted to the “extremely embarrassing, drunken affair,” which saw him appearing to offer infrastructure contracts to a woman posing as a wealthy potential donor from Russia while in Ibiza in July 2017.

Strache apologized to his wife and his supporters for what he called “alcohol-fuelled macho behavior partly intended to impress the attractive woman” posing as a would-be donor during the meeting.

“I behaved like a teenager,” he said.

Though it is unclear who lured him into the apparent trap, Strache blamed “criminal networks,” for the “targeted political attack” on Austria’s right-wing government.