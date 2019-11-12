Austrian Film About Nigerian Sex-Workers Disqualified From Oscars 2020 Race

THR is reporting that yet another film about Nigerians– ‘Joy‘, this time coming from Austria, has been disqualified from the best international feature Oscar consideration list.

And this was for the same reason as Genevieve’s Lionheart, which got disqualified because the dialogue is predominantly in English.

The report continued:

The Academy’s rules state that “an international film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (defined as over 40 minutes) produced outside the United States of America with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The Academy’s customary review process found that two-thirds of the dialogue in Joy, which was written and directed by Sudabeh Mortezai, is in English. The Austrian selection committee was notified of the Academy’s verdict Monday morning. Joy, which centers on Nigerian sex workers in Vienna, premiered Sept. 3, 2018 at the 2018 Venice Film Festival en route to a Jan. 18, 2019 theatrical release in Austria and a May 24, 2019 American debut on Netflix (which is also the distributor of Lionheart). It currently stands at 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.