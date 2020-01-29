Australian Open: Thiem stuns Nadal to reach semifinals

Top seed Rafael Nadal was denied a place in the Australian Open semi-finals after Austria’s Dominic Thiem rattled him with a powerful display to win a four-set thriller on Wednesday.

Fifth seed Thiem won 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (8-6) at a rocking Melbourne Park after four hours and 10 minutes of intense battle.

Thiem missed the chance to serve out the match at 5-4 in the fourth, becoming jittery with three unforced errors and a double fault as Nadal levelled by doing little to earn it.

But the Austrian regrouped to win the third tie-break of a thrilling contest against the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

Thiem raised both arms in the air when Nadal hit a forehand into the net on the third match point, clutching and shaking his head in what was likely to be a mixture of relief and disbelief.

“I was holding my serve great and then it came to 5-4,” Thiem said.

“That was a special situation for me, serving against Rafa for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time.

“It was a mentally tough situation but I turned it around again in the tie-breaker.”

The 26-year-old will now face Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday – a first semi-final in Melbourne for both men.

Either Serbia’s defending champion Novak Djokovic or Swiss third seed Roger Federer will await the winner in Sunday’s final.