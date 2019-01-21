Australian Open; Raonic Into Quarterfinals as Zverev Implodes, Osaka Advances

Milos Raonic kept his cool to reach the quarterfinals Monday as young Alexander Zverev went into meltdown and crashed out of the Australian Open.

The German fourth seed erupted in frustration and fury during the second set of a 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) drubbing by the Canadian 16th seed, hammering his racquet into the ground eight times to leave it a mangled mess.

“I just tried to stay composed,” said Raonic. “It worked extremely well for me today.

“I played incredibly good, did a lot of things extremely well.”

Zverev was tipped as a future Grand Slam champion after a breakthrough 2018 that saw him win the ATP Tour Finals, beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the process.

Instead it was a familiar tale of woe as his much vaunted-talent deserted him again before he could reach the sharp end of a major.

Former world no 3 Raonic, who lost to Andy Murray in the last four in Melbourne in 2016, moves on to face Borna Coric or Lucas Pouille in the quarterfinals.

In the women event, Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka edged past 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in three sets to reach the quarterfinals.

The US Open champion triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a last eight clash with Ukrainian sixth seed Elina Svitolina and keep alive her dream of a second successive Grand Slam title.

Svitolina dug deep to overcome 17th seeded American Madison Keys 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the second time in a row.