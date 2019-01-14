Australian Open: Murray Downed in 5-Set Thriller

Andy Murray produced a stirring fightback in what could be his final match but eventually lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open first round.

The British former world no 1, who is hoping to play at Wimbledon, battled brilliantly before losing 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (4-7) 6-2.

Murray, 31, battled on bravely and had the Melbourne Arena crowd roaring as he took the third and fourth sets.

“If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end,” he said.

“I gave everything I had – it wasn’t enough tonight.”

The three-time grand slam champion stunned the world on Friday when he announced he would retire this year because of a chronic hip problem.

He however did suggest in his on-court interview that there was still a chance he could return to Melbourne Park.

“Maybe I’ll see you again. I’ll do everything possible to try,” said an emotional Murray after an epic match which lasted four hours and nine minutes.

“If I want to go again, I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from anyway, but I’ll give it my best shot.”