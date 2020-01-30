Australian Open: Muguruza downs Halep to set up Kenin final

Garbine Muguruza continued her recent revival by reaching the Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Romania’s Simona Halep.

The 26-year-old Spaniard battled past the fourth seed in a tense 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 semi-final victory.

She remarkably fought off four set points in the opener and twice came back from a break down in the second to progress to the final where American Sofia Kenin awaits.

It is Muguruza’s first appearance in a Grand Slam final since she won the Wimbledon title in 2017 – her third major after winning the 2016 French Open.

Muguruza clinched victory with her second match point when a six-shot rally ended with Halep hitting a return into the net.

The world number 32 gritted her teeth and tightly clenched her fist as she celebrated her victory.

“I’m very excited to be in the final – it is a long way to get there,” said Muguruza.

“I wasn’t thinking I was down, I just thought keep going and knew I’d have an opportunity.

“I was hanging in there and fighting with all the energy I had.”

On Saturday, she will bid to become only the third unseeded woman to win the Australian Open, after home player Chris O’Neil in 1978 and American great Serena Williams in 2007.