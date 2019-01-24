Australian Open: Kvitova Breezes Past Collins into Final

Petra Kvitova reached her first Australian Open final on Thursday as unheralded American debutant Danielle Collins wilted in intense heat at Melbourne Park.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who produced a stirring comeback to down Serena Williams in the last eight, stormed home 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 to set up a meeting with either fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova, seeded seventh, or Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka in the decider.

Collins was matching Kvitova until play was interrupted late in the first set while the roof on Rod Laver Arena was closed as the temperature soared past 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Farenheit).

Collins, who had a dream run to make the final four on her Australian debut, became flustered after Kvitova won a first-set tie-breaker and her game crumbled in the second set.

Reaching the final is the highlight of what Kvitova calls her “second career”, after a burglar slashed her racquet hand in 2016, sidelining her for almost six months and causing permanent nerve damage.

“It means everything, finally I can make it deep in this major and whatever happens I’m very happy,” the big-serving left-hander said.

Czech eight seed Kvitova, who is on an 11-match win streak after winning the Sydney International warm-up tournament, will claim the No 1 ranking if she wins the final, deposing Romania’s Simona Halep.

World number 35 Collins, who a year ago was ranked 167, will rise to 23 as a result of her run to the final four.