Australian Open: Gauff sets up blockbuster clash with Osaka

Fifteen-year-old sensation Coco Gauff recovered from a set down to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday, setting up a mouthwatering meeting with reigning champion Naomi Osaka.

The American teenager, playing just her third Grand Slam and her first at Melbourne, celebrated wildly after defeating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Japan’s Osaka, 22, defeated the fast-rising Gauff in straight sets in the third round of last year’s US Open in their only previous match.

“It was emotional,” the young American, ranked 67 in the world, told Melbourne Arena after her latest scalp.

Gauff stunned seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in the first round, repeating her victory over the veteran American on her Major debut last year at Wimbledon.

“I never thought I would have so many people supporting me,” she added after dumping out Cirstea.

Of her looming showdown on Friday with two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, Gauff said: “She’s a great competitor so I think it’s going to be a good match.”

Osaka, the former world No 1 and third seed, booked her spot in the third round by defeating China’s 42nd-ranked Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

But there was a flash of temper from Osaka when Zheng broke early in the second set, throwing her racquet to the floor, then giving it a kick for good measure.

She also threw down a ball and tossed the racquet down again as she slumped to her chair, covering her head with her towel.

“I just wanted to fight, I’ve been in this position before on this court (a break down in the second set) and I was thinking that I really don’t want to play a third set this time,” Osaka said.