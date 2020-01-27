Australian Open: Federer wary of Sandgren ahead of possible Djokovic showdown

Roger Federer has never faced his Australian Open quarterfinal opponent Tenny Sandgren, and he is wary of the American as he attempts to set up a potential last-four clash against Novak Djokovic.

The Swiss great swept into the last eight for a record 15th time at Melbourne Park after a first-set wobble against unheralded Hungarian Martin Fucsovics.

He now goes toe-to-toe on Tuesday with the last American in the men’s draw who has belied his 100 world ranking by beating eighth seed Matteo Berrettini and 12th seed Fabio Fognini.

The Australian Open is Sandgren’s favourite Major and he came from nowhere to make the quarterfinals in 2018, eventually losing to South Korea’s Chung Hyeon.

Federer has never played the 28-year-old, and is not underestimating the challenge as he looks to win his first Grand Slam since Melbourne in 2018 and seventh in Australia.

“I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest. Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays very well. He’s got a lot of stuff in his game that he’s deserving of being higher,” said the world No 3.

“I didn’t follow him that closely. I mean, I remember he played Chung in the quarters the last time I played the semis, to play Chung with his blisters and all that.

“I remember watching that closely because I was going to maybe play the winner.”

Federer, who is chasing a 21st Grand Slam title, was also watching as Sandgren tamed firebrand Italian Fognini on Sunday.

“It was impressive how he was competing. I’m looking forward to a tough one.”

The odds are heavily stacked in the 38-year-old’s favour. Of the 14 Australian Open quarterfinals he has made, Federer has won them all.

At stake is a semifinal against either second seed Djokovic or Canadian Milos Raonic.

The Serbian has been in fine touch as he targets a record eighth title and a 17th Slam crown, but he has his work cut out against one of the biggest servers in the game.

Raonic has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but has found success in Melbourne, reaching the semifinals in 2016 and the quarters three other times, including last year.