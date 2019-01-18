Australian Open: Federer Storms into Last 16

Roger Federer celebrated his 100th match at the Australian Open on Friday by giving young American Taylor Fritz a centre court schooling to reach the last 16.

Six-time champion Federer was in devastating form against the talented 21-year-old, breaking him four times while not giving an inch on serve in the 6-2 7-5 6-2 masterclass at Rod Laver Arena.

The double defending champion, bidding for a third straight title at Melbourne Park, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for a record-extending 63rd time in the professional era.

The former world No 1 will take on Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the quarterfinals as he continues his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.

Earlier, Czech veteran Tomas Berdych rallied to reach the Australian Open fourth round Friday with a battling 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 win over Argentine 18th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Berdych, who reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2014 and 2015 but is unseeded this year after injury, will pay either Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal or Australian teenager Alex de Minaur in the next round.