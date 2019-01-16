Australian Open: Federer, Cilic Advance; Anderson Out

Defending champion Roger Federer reached the third round of the Australian Open for a 20th straight year but was made to battle hard by Britain’s Dan Evans before winning 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

The ageless 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is gunning for a record seventh Melbourne Park title and third in a row, had breezed past Denis Istomin in the first round, but was given a much tougher examination by the world number 189.

“I think if I could have pulled away early in the match it might have been different,” said the 37-year-old Swiss master who needed 2hr 35min to get past his 28-year-old opponent.

Sixth seed and last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic ground out a tough four-sets win over American Mackenzie McDonald to move into the third round.

The Croat, who lost an epic final in five sets to Federer a year ago, needed 3hr 37min to get past the 23-year-old 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 6-4.

“Every single time the atmosphere here is amazing,” said Cilic, who has been struggling with a knee injury.

“Mackenzie played unbelievable tennis today, he was hitting from the back ridiculously well. I had to work hard to win this one and I’m extremely pleased.”

The former US Open champion will next play either Spanish 26th seed Fernando Verdasco or Radu Albot of Moldova.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is already the highest-ranked Greek man in history and the first to win an Australian Open match, and his odyssey continued when he reached last 32 on Wednesday.

But the 20-year-old 14th seed didn’t have it all his own way against Serbian veteran Viktor Troicki in a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win that set up a third-round clash with Georgian 19th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Kevin Anderson was sent packing in round two on Wednesday with American Frances Tiafoe prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

World number 39 Tiafoe, who is into the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time, equalling his best ever Grand Slam result, next plays veteran Italian Andreas Seppi.

“It means the world to me,” said the American, who will celebrate his 21st birthday on Sunday and is fresh from playing the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth with Serena Williams.