Australia Bushfires: Aussie-born Danish Princes sends condolences

Danish Crown Princess Mary, on Sunday, sent a personal message of support and condolences to people in Australia affected by the devastating bush-fires.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and our deepest sympathy to the many families who have lost their homes – their livelihoods,” the Australian-born crown princess said on behalf of herself and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik.

The royal couple’s message, addressed to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also lauded the “courage” of the volunteer firefighters.

“Following from afar, it makes me proud of my Australian heritage to witness the strong sense of community and the Australian spirit of ‘never giving up’ in the face of such devastation and adversity,” the crown princess added.

Swathes of the country have been consumed by the raging fires which began last month.

The PM, Morrison, has come under heavy criticism for his lax handling of the catastrophe.

The Danish royal couple met in a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics.