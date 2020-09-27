Auschwitz Memorial director offers to serve sentence of Nigerian teenager jailed for blasphemy

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Auschwitz Memorial director offers to serve sentence of Nigerian teenager jailed for blasphemy

The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has offered to serve part of the 10-year jail sentence given to a 13-year-old Nigerian boy for blasphemy.

Dr Piotr Cywinski said he and another 119 volunteers from all over the world would each serve a month in prison.

He personally asked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon the boy who was convicted by an Islamic court of making uncomplimentary remarks about God during an argument with a friend in Kano state.

This comes as UNICEF calls on the Nigerian authorities to urgently review the court’s decision.

The boy’s lawyer later appealed against the sentence, saying it violated children’s rights and Nigeria’s constitution. He told the BBC that no date had been set for the appeal to be heard in court.

Kano is one of 12 Nigerian states practising the Sharia legal system alongside the country’s secular laws.

, ,

Related Posts

COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 59,000

September 27, 2020

UBA GMD, NCC Chief claim Zik Leadership Award

September 27, 2020

Man vows to trek from Abuja to Lagos if Laycon wins #BBNaija

September 27, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply