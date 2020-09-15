August Alsina is Prepping to be Someome’s Baby Daddy

Who is ready to have a baby with 50% genetic material from August Alsina? Well, if you’re interested, now may be the time to shoot your shot.

The singer who was all up in the news in July over his confessed affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith which gave meaning to the word- entanglement, revealed that he is set to be a baby daddy.

Sharing an oh-so-fine picture of himself on the gram, August Alsina captioned the drool-worthy shot;

“It’s the future baby daddy for me”.

Who’s ready to be first on that long line?

