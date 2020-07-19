August Alsina Drops New Song ‘Entanglements’ Amid Jada Pinkett Drama

August Alsina has dropped a new single, Entanglements, a direct shot at Jada Pinkett’s choice description of their relationship.

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” Alsina sings on the new track, featuring rapper Rick Ross.

“I got into an entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith had told her husband, Will Smith, as the couple came together for a special edition of her “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook July 10 to address the controversy surrounding her relationship with Alsina.

Pinkett-Smith had said that she and Will were “going through a very difficult time,” and had broken up when she started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

Well, it has all resulted into another song.

Listen below:

