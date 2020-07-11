August Alsina Drags Keke Palmer After She Denies Dating Rumors

August Alsina got a lot off his chest after Keke Palmer denied being in a relationship with him.

Drama started after a fan shared a photo of the actress in a car with the singer, suggesting that the duo were a couple at a point. And Keke shut it all down.

“Yes girl. August was never my man lol,” she wrote. “That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

And Alsina was not pleased with her response. “U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man,” he responded.

He continued, “You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

Explaining why he had to call her out, he insisted that she has been throwing shade at him since the Jada Pinkett-Smith drama surfaced. ” I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind fuck to me,” he said.

See the exchange below!

